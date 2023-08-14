Finn Balor to kick top star out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the potential

Finn Balor has recently had a few problems with his teammates in The Judgment Day. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW could feature a potential swerve fans aren't expecting.

The Prince was unsuccessful in bringing the World Heavyweight Championship to The Judgment Day when he lost to Seth Rolins at SummerSlam 2023. Fans also witnessed tension between Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Amid the increasing differences between Balor and Priest, most fans may expect the former to be kicked out of the group. However, the company could showcase something unexpected on this week's episode of the red brand. The Prince could manipulate his stablemates to turn on The Archer of Infamy, beginning the latter's babyface run.

Priest previously showcased his good side when he told his stablemates not to interfere in his World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins. The company could finally pull the trigger on The Archer of Infamy's face turn during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

While Balor kicking out Priest is just a speculation for now, it is fairly possible as the former pulled off something similar when the group ousted its former leader, Edge.

Could a star replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day on tonight's WWE RAW?

As noted above, Finn Balor could be the one to get kicked out of his faction after failing to become world champion at SummerSlam 2023. It could happen as soon as tonight, and someone could replace him in the coalition.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh unexpectedly took out Sami Zayn before the latter's main event battle with The Judgment Day. It might be a sign he wants to join the group, as he attempted to tilt the odds in the heel faction's favor last week.

If Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest decide to kick out the former Universal Champion tonight, they might as well recruit JD McDonagh as their new stablemate. The twist will catch fans off guard and lead to an entertaining program.

