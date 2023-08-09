Finn Balor to recruit popular female star and start a new faction after leaving The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility!

Finn Balor is one of WWE's best wrestlers. He's been with the company for a long time, having first joined the main roster in 2016. Finn was a regular on NXT prior to that time and even returned to the black and gold brand later. Still, it could be argued that his greatest success has come with The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, things are rocky with the stable at the moment. Damian Priest and The Prince are constantly at each other's throats. While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio attempt to play the role of peacekeepers, many believe that somebody will be gone from the group sooner or later.

If a member is ousted from The Judgment Day, or even chooses to leave on their own, it will likely be Finn. If Balor does leave, he could find himself creating a new faction to fight against Rhea, Dirty Dom, and Damian. Lyra Valkyria could be the perfect person to recruit if this ends up happening.

Lyra is a top star on WWE NXT. Like Finn, she's Irish, so the two have similar roots. Beyond that connection, Valkyria may be particularly appealing since she's at odds with The Ripper.

While Ripley has shown Valkyria some level of respect, the two still brawled after Lyra showed disappointment in Rhea's cheating ways on NXT. With the obvious issues between them, Valkyria could be the perfect recruit for Finn if he wants to get under the Australian's skin.

Finn Balor is already hanging out with a non-Judgment Day star

While Finn Balor losing three of his closest friends would be disappointing, he already has a chummy relationship with another WWE star. More specifically, he's close with a wrestler who has modeled himself after Finn: JD McDonagh.

The Irish Ace is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion who was a top contender for the biggest titles on both the NXT brand and NXT UK before the show was discontinued. He was called up to Monday Night RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

JD has been seen talking to Finn Balor backstage on a number of occasions since joining the main roster. The latest example came on the most recent episode of the red brand.

Not only were JD and Finn Balor talking, but the two Irishmen left together after The Prince showed frustration with Rhea, Dominik, and especially Damian. Whether he splits off into his own group or not, The Demon and The Irish Ace may be united moving forward.

Could McDonagh join Judgment Day? Could the two be a tag team? For now, only time will tell.

