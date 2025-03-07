Finn Balor to be replaced by returning WWE Superstar in The Judgment Day? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been saying no to adding new members to The Judgment Day for several weeks. The Prince doesn’t favor Dominik Mysterio’s proposal to fill the faction ranks, while JD McDonagh is injured. However, there is a chance that due to this behavior, Dirty Dom could soon replace Balor with Omos.

The Nigerian Superstar has been absent from WWE for a long time, last appearing in April 2024. The 7’3” wrestler recently had a brief and successful stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Interestingly, while his return to the company’s programming seems imminent, Dominik Mysterio recently reiterated that The Judgment Day needs new muscle.

He put his point forward when Finn Balor said that Dom and Carlito couldn’t handle Bron Breakker. The former two-time NXT North American Champion said that The former Demon King should be more embarrassed since he backed out of a fight despite having a chair in his hands.

The inaugural Universal Champion and the rest of The Judgment Day couldn’t take care of Breakker later in the show. Instead, while Finn Balor had said he would handle the IC Champion, he had to be saved by Dirty Dom before the 27-year-old hit Balor with a Super Spear.

Due to these incidents, Dom could have added a new member this time. Moreover, to counter someone like Bron Breakker, Mysterio may suggest the name of a giant powerhouse like Omos. However, if The Prince is still not on board with the idea of a new member, he could get kicked out of Judgment Day. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

Finn Balor could leave The Judgment Day and join hands with The Rock

Finn Balor has repeatedly been disappointed in his singles career. The inaugural Universal Champion has been chasing the World Heavyweight Championship since the 2023 SummerSlam, but despite his efforts and tactics, he has been unable to secure the title.

Balor’s reign as Universal Champion ended unceremoniously in August 2016. The next day, he had to relinquish the title owing to a shoulder injury he suffered while winning it. Since then, the former Demon King has never held a WWE Championship.

The Prince’s stint in The Judgment Day has not given him any success as a singles superstar. However, he could use a newly emerged opportunity to achieve greatness by joining hands with The Rock. The Final Boss notably wants to take over WWE and has already chosen John Cena as his future Undisputed Champ.

The High Chief doesn’t have a World Heavyweight Championship candidate. Finn Balor could use this opportunity to leave The Judgment Day and sell his soul to The Brahma Bull. Owing to his status as a WWE Grand Slam Champion, The Rock may also accept him on his own. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Balor.

