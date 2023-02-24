First time match; grudge rivalry - 5 matches that must not happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is less than two months away, and fans are already excited to see what the creative team has in store for the match card of the Premium Live Event.

It’s already confirmed that Cody Rhodes will collide with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show after winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley won the women’s Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, Asuka survived the Elimination Chamber to become RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair’s challenger for The Show of Shows. Many other championships will also be defended at the show, and the creative team is working towards building captivating rivalries for the same.

However, there are a few matches that must not happen at the Premium Live Event. Take a look at the five matches that must not happen at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been doing a great job working together on SmackDown. The two men have put aside their differences to once again become best friends both on and off-screen.

It’s no secret that the company is keeping them together to keep them away from the top title picture. They have put on some great matches together, and it will be difficult to keep them away from the tag team championships for a long.

Both men currently have no plans heading into WrestleMania 39, and the creative team could be tempted to put them up against each other once again. A match between the two will be a top draw, but it must not happen at this year’s WrestleMania.

Sheamus and McIntyre should stay together for longer, especially with the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event coming up in the United Kingdom. They could challenge for the tag team championships at the show.

At WrestleMania 39, the two could challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Alternatively, the company could figure out a better tag team match for the two veterans at The Show of Shows.

#4. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship matches involving Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

The two superstars should not get a big tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

SmackDown Superstars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have joined forces over the past few weeks to work as a tag team on the brand. The Baddest Woman on the Planet decided not to go after Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women’s Championship after her return and has been working alongside Baszler in the tag team division.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and will soon defend their titles against Lita and Becky Lynch. This means that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler may have a chance to move into the tag team title picture heading into The Show of Shows in the coming weeks.

However, WWE must decide against inserting Rousey and Baszler in the tag team championships picture at the event. Instead, Lita and Lynch could team up with Trish Stratus for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL. Lita and The Man could walk into the Premium Live Event with the titles around their waists.

While The Baddest Woman on the Planet has the star power, she still needs to work with The Queen of Spades for some time for the two to come across as a lethal tag team.

It would be better for the company to put the titles on Lynch and Lita for the show and have them compete against Damage CTRL, who have worked hard for months to build themselves in the women’s tag team division.

#3. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik in a retirement match

WWE may be building up towards a blockbuster match between the father-son duo at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio expressed his willingness to retire from WWE after being forced to work with Dominik. Triple H offered him a solution and moved him to the SmackDown brand away from his villainous son, who is working with the Judgment Day.

However, fans have seen many interactions between the father-son on television in recent months. Dominik has worked with Rhea Ripley to target his father behind the scenes whenever given the opportunity.

It looks like the two superstars will face off in a match at WrestleMania 39. It may not be something that Rey would want, but the company would love to cash in on their rivalry and the possibility of booking a high-stakes match between the father and son.

The match must not be a retirement match for Rey, as he still has a lot left in the tank and needs to have a few matches against his son if he is going to retire soon.

The company could write the first chapter of Rey’s final run at The Show of Shows and then give the two men a few matches before a retirement match at SummerSlam 2023 or next year’s WrestleMania.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar could tap out to the Hurt Lock at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had an intense third match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Lashley locked Lesnar in the Hurt Lock during the contest, and The Beast Incarnate couldn’t find a way out of the hold.

He low-blowed the All Mighty to cause a disqualification and lost the match in the process. Many fans were unhappy with the outcome of the match, and MVP showed up on the episode of RAW after Elimination Chamber. He laid down a challenge on behalf of Omos to Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

It looks like WWE may be planning a battle between the two ruthless forces at The Show of Shows. However, this match must not happen as Omos does not have the right build to go into the Grandest Stage of Them All and face one of the biggest superstars of all time. The Nigerian Giant has lost crucial matches and has been out of the ring for several weeks.

The Beast Incarnate could show up on next week’s RAW to simply take down Omos and level him with a few F5s before issuing another challenge to The All Mighty for a final match at WrestleMania 39.

#1. GUNTHER vs. Karrion Kross for the Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER has been one of the most dominant superstars in WWE for some time. He has had an incredible Intercontinental Championship reign, and it will be interesting to see who can dethrone him for the title down the line.

There were rumors that the Ring General will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. The match was expected to be a banger, and it looks like the plans have been scrapped by the company.

Instead, a 20-man Battle Royal is scheduled for a Madison Square Garden show before Mania to declare the No. 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. It looks like the creative team is least bothered with building a top rivalry for GUNTHER at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus look like the favorites to win the match and challenge GUNTHER for the title. However, WWE must ensure that Karrion Kross does not win the contest and become the No. 1 Contender for the title.

Kross’s return looked promising, but he has had lackluster bookings ever since his comeback. It has damaged his image, and he does not look ready for a big match at WrestleMania 39.

While he has competed in a few matches to determine GUNTHER’s challengers, he should not become one of his opponents anytime soon.

