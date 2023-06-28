Five bold predictions for Money in the Bank 2023

On July 1, 2023, the WWE Universe is set to witness an epic night when the promotion presents Money in the Bank live from the O2 arena in London, England. The PLE is stacked with some of the biggest matches and the traditional MITB ladder match.

From the matches to the rivalries, the Premium Live Event has every ingredient to succeed. While this is a major positive, it has also led to much talk and rumors in the WWE Universe. Many are interested in knowing the possible scenarios that could take place at MITB.

Today in this article, we will discuss five possible things that could happen at this year's MITB:

#5. Damian Priest wins Money in the Bank

This year's MITB ladder match has some of the most phenomenal names in recent years. With the competition being fully stacked, according to most, LA Knight seems to be the favorite to win this competition. However, there is a possibility that things might take a different turn.

In the MITB ladder match, there is a chance that Damian Priest could go on to shock everyone by winning the briefcase. If this happens, it could also lead to an interesting storyline involving Judgment Day's dissolution.

If Priest's faction member Finn Balor defeats Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, there could be a storyline where Priest could cash in his contract on Balor. This, then, could lead to a very interesting storyline.

#4. Trish Stratus wins the Women's Money in the Bank

Throughout her career, Trish Stratus did everything a WWE Superstar could do. From being involved in memorable feuds to winning world titles, Stratus has cemented her legacy,

However, she could further add to her illustrious career at Money in the Bank by winning the briefcase.

If Stratus wins the contract, it could lead to a very interesting match between her and Rhea Ripley. Considering the latter is one of the biggest stars in the WWE, a feud with a legend like Stratus will only do her good. It will help her further consolidate her reign as champion.

#3. Matt Riddle beats Gunther for the IC Title

If some of the current title reigns are to be examined in the WWE, it would seem as if the company is updating its history books. From Roman Reigns' dominant reign to Gunther now being on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, the WWE seems to be interested in creating records.

At least, that is what the perception would be. However, that can change at Money in the Bank. Matt Riddle can defeat Gunther for the latter's IC Title, and this will indeed be a major upset considering how dominant the Austrian has been in recent times.

For the past few weeks, Gunther and his Imperium teammates have given Riddle a hard time. At Money in the Bank, the Original Bro will do everything he can to overcome the force named Gunther.

#2. Drew McIntyre returns to attack the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship

Reports of Drew McIntyre returning to the WWE at Money in the Bank are doing the rounds. If that is to happen, there couldn't be a better opportunity for the Scottish wrestler than to attack the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. Regardless of who wins between the two, an interference by McIntyre can cause a lot of excitement within the WWE Universe.

Whether he faces Rollins or Balor, either feud can entertain wrestling fans. With so much time spent away from the ring, it will be interesting to see what Drew McIntyre can do upon his return.

#1. Rikishi makes an appearance during The Bloodline match

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos. This match is going to be a grudge match after The Usos decided to part ways with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

While the match has many excited in the WWE Universe, a potential appearance from Rikishi could spice things up. He is the father of The Usos and the cousin of Reigns. For quite some time now, Rikishi, too, has been teasing an appearance.

If the WWE legend decides to return, there is a variety of different scenarios that can play out and which will leave fans entertained. Rikishi's return will only add to the already exciting storyline of The Bloodline.

