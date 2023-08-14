Forgotten star to return after 126 days on WWE RAW tonight and become a champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans were crushed to know of a major injury. Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL in a tag team bout alongside Chelsea Green against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. While the injury is disappointing, it is especially an issue, given that a title is involved.

Deville and Green won their first-ever titles in the company when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of RAW. Now fans are wondering if the belts will be vacated or if Chelsea Green will find a new partner.

If Green is to find a new partner, a talented star who hasn't competed on RAW for 126 days could be the answer to her prayers. This, of course, is the powerful and intimidating Piper Niven.

Piper last competed on WWE RAW back on April 10 in a Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Michin. While she came up short, she showed dominance. Since then, Piper has performed at live events and Main Event, although not since the end of June.

Green has proven that she can have chemistry with anybody, even polar opposites to herself. The two could stop the belts from being vacated and instead kick off a new era for the titles on RAW tonight.

The women's division will take center stage when Trish Stratus competes on WWE RAW

The intrigue surrounding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture isn't the only spotlight on the brand's women's division this week. There's the continued dominant reign of Rhea Ripley and a big-time grudge match set to take place.

More specifically, Becky Lynch is set to go one-on-one with Trish Stratus. This upcoming bout is months in the making. Trish returned earlier this year to help Lita and Becky fight off Damage CTRL, but things turned sour shortly after.

The Hall of Famer shockingly assaulted her best friend backstage and then turned on Lynch in the middle of the ring. Both Becky and Trish have been beefing ever since, and Zoey Stark even got involved.

Many fans had been hoping to see Becky vs. Trish take place at WWE SummerSlam, but it will instead be in a prominent spot on Monday Night RAW. It isn't yet clear if this match will be the final bout in their feud, but it certainly seems plausible.

Regardless of how the match turns out, fans were able to experience one more run from the legendary Trish Stratus. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has continued to secure her place as one of the greatest of all time.

