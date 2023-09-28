Forgotten WWE star to challenge Becky Lynch for NXT Women's Championship? Analyzing what we know so far

Since Becky Lynch beat Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship earlier this month, it seems the former is trying to establish herself as a fighting champion. Last week on RAW, she sent an open challenge to the locker room, which WWE veteran Natalya answered.

While Lynch beat Natalya, the Irish wrestler will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. However, assuming she wins this time, she still won't have time to breathe as Big Time Becks would have to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Fox, who beat Natalya on RAW this week.

As one can see, Becky Lynch already has plenty of names to be worried about. However, there is an unexpected entity who might threaten her championship run. The superstar in question is Indi Hartwell. Absent on WWE programming since August 14, 2023, she recently dropped a major hint.

Expand Tweet

On social media, Indi Hartwell shared an image of herself with the NXT Women's Championship. Given Lynch said she wanted new faces to challenge for the title, it won't be surprising to see Hartwell lock horns with Big Time Becks.

Becky Lynch recently commented on facing Jade Cargill

The news of Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE excited wrestling fans on social media. Many were interested in knowing who the former TBS Champion will square off against. While there are many potential names, Becky Lynch has already registered her interest in facing Cargill.

During an interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch spoke about the possibility of facing Jade Cargill. While she indicated her interest in a potential match against Cargill, she complimented the former AEW star by calling her a 'star.' The NXT Women's Champion said:

"Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es."

Currently, there is no clarity on which brand Jade Cargill will compete in. While the chances of her appearing on RAW and SmackDown are high, there is also a chance WWE could use Cargill's star power on NXT, as it would align with the promotion's vision of projecting NXT as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.