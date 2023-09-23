Forgotten WWE star to take down The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing why it is the right time! 

The Bloodline have been continuing their menacing run on SmackDown every week. Their latest actions against AJ Styles, resulting in him being stretchered away and then attacking John Cena, added to their vulturous path of destruction.

A contract signing was slated to take place between the two tag teams for a match at Fastlane 2023. However, in the aftermath of what transpired, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ended up signing the contract after beating down The Cenation Leader in the ring. There were reports that LA Knight was set to replace Styles and team up with the 16-time world champion, but unfortunately, the 40-year-old tested positive for COVID and was sent home prior to the show.

There have been heavy rumors of potential replacements for The Phenomenal to team up with John Cena. In light of the recent events, it would be the perfect time for WWE to utilize Carlito, who was signed in July, making his return to the promotion after a decade. He appeared at Backlash 2023, which was held in Puerto Rico, for a brief segment against The Judgment Day. Following the announcement of his signing, it has been crickets on his future with the company.

It seems that they signed him without having a proper plan in place for storylines and segments. Thus, scheduling Carlito's appearance at Fastlane sounds appropriate for his televised return while the big names are away. He could team up with his former friend-turned-rival to take The Bloodline down a notch.

Carlito was released from WWE back in 2010 for violating their wellness policy. However, amidst the ongoing turbulent environment in the company following the merger with UFC and recent releases, he may prove to be a crucial factor for the future of the Stamford-based promotion.

The Bloodline has proven to be on a destructive path with carefully laid-out tactics

Ever since the implosion of The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023, there has been a series of twists and swerves taking place. Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Their bond seems to be going strong despite the twins being pitted against each other and eventually ending up on separate brands. Jey Uso is gaining momentum every day and being pushed as a strong contender for the main events. Inspite of The Tribal Chief's absence, he is aware of all the happenings that unfold in the faction, thanks to Paul Heyman, who talks to him on the phone almost every week.

The other members of The Bloodline are working together in unison with the Special Counsel, keeping an eye on things and taking the necessary steps to rectify any errors.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion last appeared in August 2023 following his SummerSlam match against Jey Uso. His part-time schedule enabled him to take a deserving break from the ring, but it is only a matter of time until he returns to bring order to the chaos on SmackDown.

Do you think WWE will bring in Carlito to team up with John Cena to face The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!