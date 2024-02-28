Former 2-time champion to turn babyface after 4 years in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Character changes tend to be important moments in the careers of WWE Superstars. It helps the fans get a glimpse into what their creative direction will look like.

That being said, at Elimination Chamber, fans may have been given a glimpse of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller soon feuding. During the special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect, Theory snatched the mic from Waller, and the latter shot him a nasty look. Furthermore, Waller stepped back and let Seth Rollins deliver a Curb Stomp on Theory.

If the Stamford-based promotion moves forward with a feud between the two heels, it’ll make sense to turn one of them face. It so happens that fans have been enjoying witnessing Waller as a heel but haven’t shown the same thrill about Theory’s villainous portrayal.

Keeping this in mind, the creative team can turn Austin Theory into a babyface while Grayson Waller continues to be a heel.

Furthermore, fans have pointed out that repackaging Austin Theory is important since he’s slightly losing his momentum. Not only will turning him face do the trick, but pairing him with Waller and having them work the pre-show at WrestleMania 40 could help the two gather momentum for their singles run.

WWE has already set top championship matches for WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Bayley won their respective men's and women's battle royals at Royal Rumble 2024. As a result, they earned the right to challenge any champion of their choice at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Bayley challenged IYO Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber men’s and women’s matches. Following that, McIntyre earned the right to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship. On the other hand, Becky Lynch earned the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

Which WrestleMania 40 match are you looking forward to most? Sound off in the comments section below!