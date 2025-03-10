Former AEW champion to make his WWE debut on Monday Night RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, fans can expect another exciting episode of Monday Night RAW this week. Many superstars have already punched their tickets to The Grandest Stage of Them All, while others will have to wait to see what plans WWE creative has for them.

Former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix could make his debut on this week's RAW to shock fans. He recently departed All Elite Wrestling and is expected to join the global juggernaut. Reports have also indicated that WWE has been working on creative plans for Fenix's debut.

On this week's RAW, Rey Fenix could come to the aid of his brother, Penta, and help him deal with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. El Zero Miedo has been feuding with Kaiser and Dunne for weeks. Hence, he might need Fenix's help to even the odds. This could lead to a tag team match between the two sides at WrestleMania 41 or position the masked duo in the tag team title picture.

For those unaware, Fenix and Penta worked together as a tag team in AEW. They even secured the World Tag Team Title during their time in the promotion.

Penta could be in action on RAW this week

Penta's ongoing rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne could lead to another match on RAW at Madison Square Garden. Otherwise, the former AEW star could have an in-ring or backstage segment.

Going by his impressive win-loss record, El Zero Miedo is among the potential candidates to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. If WWE creative books a multi-man match for the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the masked star could participate in it.

Sheamus, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have also seemingly set their sights on the gold. Hence, Penta's entry into the title scene could make it much more interesting.

Tonight, Jey Uso will take on Grayson Waller, weeks before his showdown with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the main event will see Seth Rollins face CM Punk inside a steel cage. The outcome of the match could determine their path to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Roman Reigns return to take revenge on Seth Rollins at MSG? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

