Former AEW champion must end 6-month+ WWE championship reign immediately after debuting

Former AEW champion Ricky Starks has been linked to a move to WWE, as he has been off AEW programming lately. Even though All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan has denied rumors about Starks' future, it appears that there is a good chance he could make the move to WWE.

If this happens, an ideal first challenge for him would be to face reigning NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, who made his main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. Dragunov has been on a roll lately and as he said after his RAW debut, he is ready for the next challenge.

"I am always looking out for the next fight. I’m always prepared. That’s why they call me the Mad Dragon, that’s why they call me The Czar. ‘Unbesiegbar’ is what people think when they hear the name Ilja Dragunov. So what I’m looking out for next after this absolutely outstanding weekend is just the next challenge," Dragunov said.

The Czar, who has been champion for about six months now, could be dethroned by a debuting Ricky Starks.

Defeating Ilja Dragunov would help Ricky Starks make a statement in WWE right away

llja Dragunov has been the NXT Champion for months now and has emerged as one of the best WWE stars. Thus, whoever dethrones him will get a boost in his singles run.

In addition, having former FTW Champion Ricky Starks beat him in his debut would help him make a statement right away and solidify him as a top star from day one. Starks is a natural star due to his charisma and in-ring presence. Getting the better of Dragunov will certainly put him on the map, leading to a great run.

It would help make a move to NXT smoother

It is unclear what direction WWE would follow with Ricky Starks should he sign with the company. However, it would be an incentive for Shawn Michaels to bring him to NXT and score a pivotal victory over SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and RAW GM Adam Pearce.

We have seen many times new talents move to NXT before making the transition to RAW or SmackDown and Ricky Starks could be such a case.

It would give him time to better prepare before pursuing a run on the main roster

If Ricky Starks defeated Ilja Dragunov and started his career as the NXT Champion, it would help him take his time to grow and improve before pursuing a singles run on RAW or SmackDown.

Starks is a big-time player and if WWE signed him, he would become part of the title picture. He is also good friends with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, so he could go after his title, creating a future feud. Starks was also seen attending WrestleMania 40 this past weekend.

