Former AEW star to make WWE return as babyface and dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura for US Title? Exploring the potential

Shinsuke Nakamura is waiting for the next SmackDown wrestler who will step up and challenge him for the United States Championship. It has been a few weeks since the Japanese Superstar defended his title, but he could put it on the line against a familiar face soon.

This would be the former AEW star Rusev, who could return to WWE after his exit from Tony Khan's company. Rusev spent the past five years with AEW after parting ways with WWE back in April 2020.

The Bulgarian Brute could show up on SmackDown once he signs with WWE and go after Shinsuke Nakamura, re-igniting their feud. The two superstars fought for the US Championship back in late 2018 to early 2019.

Their feud started in September 2018 when Nakamura retained his title in a match on SmackDown and continued with two more matches between the two stars, where they split wins. Rusev eventually dethroned the reigning champion in the third match between the two.

Trending

Their rivalry came to an end at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January 2019, where Shinsuke took advantage of a distraction by Lana and defeated Rusev to reclaim the title.

Fast forward to today, Rusev could return to the blue brand and go after Nakamura, eventually dethroning him either on an episode of SmackDown or WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura could defend the US Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE

While Nakamura hasn't defended his title for a few weeks, the star could put it on the line in the next PLE, the Elimination Chamber, on Saturday, March 1.

This is what WrestleVotes had reported in a recent edition of Backstage Pass without revealing the name of the wrestler that might become the No.1 contender for the title.

“I’ve heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. (I) don’t know the opponent, but that’s one that I’ve heard could take place at the SkyDome," said WrestleVotes.

The last time he put his title on the line was on January 10 on SmackDown, when he retained the championship via DQ against LA Knight. Nakamura didn't have a title defense at the Royal Rumble PLE, but was among the 30 participants in the Men's Rumble match, with Jey Uso winning the match and getting a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback