Former AEW star set to threaten Dominik Mysterio's reign as champion? Exploring the possibility 

Dominik Mysterio has been the center of attraction since beating Wes Lee to become the NXT North American Champion. While he has defended his title on a couple of occasions since winning it, no superstar has been able to pose a threat to him.

A lot of this has also got to do with Dominik Mysterio constantly having Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day by his side to help him. However, there is a feud WWE could book in which the 26-year-old could lose his NXT North American Championship.

The potential feud in question is a rivalry against Brian Pillman Jr. As per several reports, WWE has signed him, and he will be seen competing on NXT. If that is the case, seeing the 29-year-old feud with Dominik Mysterio would be perfect for television. The duo coming together would make a great rivalry on NXT.

Dominik and Brian are sons of WWE legends, and the Stamford-based promotion could create an angle around that. Also, given that WWE has to introduce Pillman Jr. to the fans, a feud against Dom would be the perfect way to do the same. If things go as per plan, fans could also see the former AEW star on the main roster.

Dominik Mysterio sends a message to former Bloodline member Jey Uso

Last week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was seen attempting to recruit Jey Uso to The Judgment Day. However, those attempts failed as Jey sided with Kevin Owens this week to take on the heel faction. However, Dominik and his stable haven't given up on Jey yet.

While Finn Balor approached the former Bloodline member backstage after the match, once again sent a message to Jey Uso via Instagram. Sharing an image of him and Jey from the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik asked Jey to ponder upon the thought of joining The Judgment Day.

"Ponder it uce… #thejudgmentday," he wrote.

Despite these attempts from Dominik and his team, Jey Uso does not seem to be interested in joining The Judgment Day. However, if the latter changes his mind and decides to join the heel faction, they will grow in strength and probably be the strongest faction in WWE.

It will be interesting to observe what the future holds for Jey Uso and The Judgment Day.

