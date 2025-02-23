Former Authority member to turn up at WWE Elimination Chamber and help Seth Rollins win? Possible reunion explored

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently on a destructive rampage. The Revolutionary was seen going berserk following his 2025 Royal Rumble elimination and attacking both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Interestingly, there is a chance that Triple H could help The Architect win the Elimination Chamber following this development.

Ad

Seth Rollins made his main roster debut alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as one of the three iconic members of The Shield. The trio initially served as the henchmen of The Authority run by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, after The Shield decided to turn anti-establishment, Rollins betrayed the faction and sided with The Authority.

Ad

Trending

Now, The Visionary has seemingly turned heel once again and Triple H could use this to his advantage to reform The Authority. The duo could also have The Rock in cahoots with them, especially since The Final Boss has said that he and Triple H brainstormed show ideas at the recent WWE SmackDown post-show conference.

The first step in reviving The Authority would be to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Thus, The Game could help Seth Rollins win the Elimination Chamber match, granting him a direct ticket to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Seth Rollins has a score to settle with Cody Rhodes

Following Cody Rhodes’ decision to help Roman Reigns at Bad Blood, Kevin Owens declared an all-out war against The American Nightmare. Unlike The Prizefighter, however, The Visionary just hinted that the Undisputed WWE Champion was in his bad books via a subtle gesture during an in-ring promo following Bad Blood.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Seth Rollins had helped Cody Rhodes take Roman Reigns down and end his 1316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Architect achieved this goal by sacrificing himself and becoming Rhodes’ Shield at WrestleMania XL. Thus, he didn’t appreciate The American Nightmare teaming up with his former Shield Brother.

Now, Seth Rollins’ enmity with Reigns is at an all-time high and he even demolished the OTC after both of them got eliminated from the Royal Rumble. There has been no news about The Head of the Table ever since he was Stomped on the ringside floor and the steel steps.

If The Revolutionary wins the Elimination Chamber, he would finally give Cody Rhodes his undivided attention. It would be interesting to see if Rollins emerges victorious in Toronto and faces Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback