Former Bloodline member needs to move away from WWE RAW and SmackDown ahead of potential redemption storyline

The Bloodline saga has ushered in a whole new chapter after WrestleMania XL, with Solo Sikoa now seemingly taking charge of the Samoan faction and forming an alliance with Tama Tonga.

This storyline has taken a new turn on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence, where The Enforcer seems to be pulling the strings of the heel stable now. The newly formed duo of Sikoa and Tonga annihilated Jimmy Uso on the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL to deliver a bold statement.

Sikoa, who has been acting as the Tribal Heir lately in Reigns' absence, delivered his verdict and inflicted punishment on his elder brother. Following the brutal beatdown, Jimmy needs to move away from SmackDown and RAW for a few months before returning to exact vengeance. There are a variety of reasons for the 38-year-old star to do it.

To redeem his character

Jimmy Uso must move to NXT during the WWE Draft 2024 to herald a new chapter of his life without The Bloodline. The 38-year-old star, who has been doubtful about his future lately, needs to redeem himself and his ongoing character after what transpired on SmackDown recently.

After having a hard time discovering himself, Jimmy must introduce a serious gimmick and gradually start to establish himself as a formidable superstar on NXT. He must dominate the roster and rise to the top, keeping in mind Solo Sikoa's betrayal and everything he went through.

The former Bloodline member could possibly win the NXT Championship and become a top-tier superstar on the developmental brand, which would redeem his character before he returns to exact revenge on Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

To put Jey Uso on The Bloodline's radar

While Jimmy Uso possibly moves to NXT, Jey Uso should be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2024. This will pave the way for a new storyline, with Main Event Jey Uso becoming the new target of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

While Jimmy would be establishing himself on NXT, Jey should be facing the wrath of the newly formed duo in the meantime. Sikoa and Tonga must attack the 38-year-old star and become an obstacle in his way to make his life miserable every week on SmackDown.

Unable to tackle The Bloodline on his own, Jey Uso must go to NXT to pay a visit to his elder brother and seek help from Jimmy Uso in his battle with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

To pave the way for the reunion of The Usos

After potentially suffering weeks of beatdowns at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, Jey Uso must go to NXT and reunite with Jimmy Uso, who would have established himself as a formidable superstar by then. The Yeet Master could narrate to him how The Bloodline has taken control of SmackDown since he left.

As a result, Jimmy could finally join hands with his twin brother in his battle against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, as the fire of revenge would be burning inside him all this time. This will pave the way for the reunion of The Usos, who might return to the main roster stronger than ever.

Expand Tweet

Hence, for all these to happen, Jimmy Uso needs to move away from RAW and SmackDown for a few months ahead of his potential redemption storyline. This will pave the way for The Bloodline saga to enter a whole new dimension, which could lead to ineffable things.

