  Former champion to be added last-minute, major superstars suspended? - 3 things that could happen at WWE Bash in Berlin Kickoff 

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Aug 28, 2024 13:53 GMT
WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on August 31, 2024 [Image Credits: Triple H's X handle and WWE.com]

WWE Bash in Berlin is fast approaching, but it has been showcased in previous events that the Kickoff shows are just as important and contain must-see actions. From the looks of it, it would be the same case for this weekend.

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. As of this writing, five matches have been announced for the show. Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE title against Kevin Owens, The Terror Twins vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap match, and The Unholy Union vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team title. Still, fans could expect appearances and moments from stars that are not part of the current card.

In this list, we will look at three things that could happen at the WWE Bash in Berlin kickoff show this weekend.

#3. Adam Pearce threatens to suspend Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry on WWE continues after their clash at SummerSlam, and there are no signs of it stopping. Both men will meet again in Germany in a Strap Match, and Adam Pearce could ensure nothing else happens before it.

At the upcoming WWE Bash in Berlin kickoff show, both men could brawl against each other before they face off. Adam could have enough of their actions and threaten to suspend them if they lay a hand against each other again until their rematch. In this way, fans could anticipate further about their second clash while keeping the tension high.

#2. The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day brawl backstage before the actual event

One of the most heated feuds heading into WWE Bash in Berlin is definitely between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day. So heated that tensions might rise, and they might not be able to wait until the actual show.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could cross paths with Damian Priest backstage during the kickoff show, which could lead to a brawl. Dominik could help his teammates only for Rhea to interfere as well as Liv to follow. Interestingly, this could even lead to a possible last-minute change in their match.

#1. Jey Uso to step in last minute at WWE Bash in Berlin

During a possible brawl between Judgment Day and the Terror Twins, one of the duos could be injured, possibly Damian Priest. Priest could tell Rhea to call off the match, while Ripley could insist that she could do it alone. However, Jey Uso could offer to step in.

Rhea and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion have been flirting for a while on social media, but not much has transpired on television. Through this, the bond between both stars could finally begin, and Damian could watch their backs if the rest of Judgment Day interfered.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
