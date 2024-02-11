Former champion to appear on WWE RAW after 830 days to set up a match for Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is the company's next international Premium Live event set to emanate live on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The card of the event saw a major development on the recent episode of SmackDown, as the company announced the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this match will earn a title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

In addition, the SmackDown episode also witnessed two qualifying matches where Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton emerged as victors and secured their spot for the clash in the brutal structure. Moreover, the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will also witness a few qualifying matches which include a showdown between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

However, this match might result in a surprise conclusion if Karrion Kross makes an appearance on RAW after almost 830 days and costs the All Mighty his opportunity to qualify. This would lead to Bronson Reed securing the win and granting himself an entry in the Men's Chamber match in his home country.

If this scenario comes to fruition on the next episode of the red brand, then this might lead to a six-man tag team match at the Elimination Chamber PLE where Lashley with Street Profits will face AOP & Kross. Both factions have been engaged in a heated feud since the arrival of Author of Pains on the blue brand which also increases the likelihood of this scenario to unfold.

The last time Kross was part of the red brand before his WWE release which took place on November 4, 2021, was almost 830 days from this writing. It will be interesting to see who will qualify when Bobby Lashley clashes with Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW.

WWE accidentally leaked Women's Elimination Chamber match participants?

Talking about the Women's Elimination Chamber match, the company has only confirmed Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair as official entrants for this bout. However, an image recently surfaced on the internet that fans claim has leaked all the participants for the Women's Chamber match.

The blurred image seems to be from WWE's official preview page for Elimination Chamber. Many fans identified Liv Morgan, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton as the potential stars behind this blurred image.

However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding the accuracy of this potential leak.

