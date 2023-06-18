Former champion to become the first WWE woman to fail her Money in the Bank cash-in? Massive swerve explored 

Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley or Shotzi, and one TBD star will feature in WWE Women's Money in the Bank Match. Among them, The Genius of the Sky is currently the favorite to win the coveted briefcase.

Recent reports have suggested that the former Women's Tag Team Champion will likely prevail over the rest of the competition to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London. If that is indeed the case, IYO SKY could be the first woman to fail her MITB cash-in.

As you may know, the creative team has been teasing the split of Damage CTRL for the last couple of months. While many expected the company to pull the plug on the faction's implosion at Backlash, it didn't happen. However, it could be that the company has planned a massive swerve for fans post-MITB.

While Bayley and IYO have managed to look past their recent differences, that may not be the case following the up-and-coming star's potential win in the MITB ladder match.

The Genius of the Sky winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match may not sit well with The Role Model. A jealous and irate Bayley could then turn on SKY, costing her the MITB briefcase. The Damage CTRL leader could thwart her stablemate from successfully cashing in her contract, shattering her dream of winning a top singles championship.

While there hasn't been a failed Women's Money in the Bank cash-in in WWE history, this possible angle would put IYO SKY on the top of the unfortunate list. Moreover, this would also plant the seeds of a potential feud between Bayley and SKY.

IYO SKY's recent WWE stint has earned her huge praise

IYO SKY's career has skyrocketed in the last couple of months. The Japanese sensation has been doing some of the best work of her career recently.

Besides possessing a charismatic and charming personality, SKY has been phenomenal in the WWE ring. Her high-profile clash against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash 2023 was instrumental in her recent rise.

Former WWE writer and popular Hollywood personality Freddie Prinze Jr. recently heaped huge praise on the former Women's Tag Team Champion's performance against Belair at the event.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. said:

"This was from jump street, these girls owned the crowd. The crowd felt like they were part of the match. IYO let them know that their love was appreciated. But she didn't do it in an 'aw, shucks,' kind of way, she did it like, 'Yeah, that's right, I'm bada**, and you know it."

Do you want IYO SKY to win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes