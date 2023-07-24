Former champion to come back after 105 days? 3 women who can return on WWE RAW to help Becky Lynch

One of the most significant feuds unfolding on WWE RAW today is between Becky Lynch and the duo of Zoey Stark & Trish Stratus. The latter has been feuding with The Man since April 2023, and the former NXT star also joined the Hall of Famer at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Now that the feud is two-on-one, it's highly likely that Big Time Becks will need some help soon. On this list, we will look at three women who could join the exciting feud as soon as tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3 Lita's absence from WWE RAW is due to a backstage attack by Trish Stratus

The most obvious pick for this list is former women's champion Lita. On the April 10, 2023, episode of RAW, she could not defend the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch as somebody attacked her. Stratus replaced her in the title bout. Lynch and the Hall of Famer lost the title, leading to the latter assaulting her partner.

The 48-year-old's return after 105 days would make the most sense, especially storyline-wise. She could help Lynch even the odds and exact revenge on her former friend.

#2 Mickie James could return to WWE

Mickie James is another star who hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion in a while. The veteran's latest appearance came during last year's Women's Royal Rumble Match while she was still signed with IMPACT Wrestling as the Knockouts Champion.

The 43-year-old is now a free agent after her contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired in April. She shares a storied history with Stratus and could kickstart a feud with the Hall of Famer upon her potential return. If she is unwilling to make a full-time comeback, James could make a guest appearance on tonight's RAW to assist Lynch against the heel duo.

#1 Nikkita Lyons could target Zoey Stark during her WWE RAW debut

One star currently sidelined with an injury is Nikkita Lyons. Fans last saw her on an episode of NXT Level Up on January 17, 2023. Before being sidelined, she clashed with her former tag team partner, Zoey Stark, on the white-and-gold show. Amid her absence, the 23-year-old has received praise from Booker T for her remarkable work inside the ring.

Since Lynch would look to focus on Stratus, Lyons could be added to the feud to take on Stark. If she has healed from her injury, Lyons could make her RAW debut on Monday to help The Man overcome her rivals.