Former champion to end Trish Stratus' WWE career? It's not Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus's current reign in WWE has received praise and criticism from the WWE Universe. Since making her full-time return to WWE, she has been involved in some major storylines. However, none compare to her ongoing feud against Becky Lynch. This week on RAW, their rivalry took a new direction.

Appearing on Miz TV, Stratus agreed to face Lynch in a match if the latter could beat Zoey Stark. The Irish wrestler was quick to accept this condition, along with a few others. However, this condition put forth by Stratus could lead to potential trouble for her.

Assuming Zoey Stark loses her match to Becky Lynch, Stratus will blame the 29-year-old. Throughout their partnership, it also feels as if Stratus is all for herself. This blame game could lead to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion turning her back on her mentor Trish Stratus. While this is speculative, it will be interesting if it happens.

If Stark turns her back on Stratus, fans can be treated to a potential one-on-one match between the latter and Lynch. There could also be a 'loser leaves' stipulation, marking the end of Stratus' return. It will be interesting to see if WWE explores this option leading to SummerSlam.

Trish Stratus turned her back on Becky Lynch too

When Trish Stratus made her return to WWE, she was on excellent terms with Becky Lynch and Lita. In fact, the trio even competed and earned success. It seemed nothing could break the bond between then-tag champions Lynch and Lita. However, an attack by Trish on Lita led to the former teaming up with Becky.

As a team, Lynch and Stratus defended the tag team championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, despite a considerable effort, they came up short. Stratus was pinned in the match, which led to her and Lynch losing the title. However, Lynch still showed respect toward the Hall of Famer.

This respect shown by Lynch meant nothing to Trish Stratus, though. The 47-year-old attacked Lynch. Due to this, Stratus received a lot of boos from the crowd. However, they meant nothing, as Stratus landed a kick before she left.

Considering how Stratus betrayed Lynch, it would make sense if Zoey Stark decided to do the same. It would make for great storytelling, after all. Regardless of what happens with this angle, the coming weeks on RAW will be very exciting.

