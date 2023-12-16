Former champion to exit top faction? Randy Orton RKOs Roman Reigns - 4 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown

Fans are already anticipating tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown as Roman Reigns is set to make his return to the blue brand. In addition, the United States Championship tournament will continue on the show, featuring a match between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory.

Furthermore, Carmelo Hayes will be making an appearance on the show as the NXT entrant in the tournament, set to face Grayson Waller.

As we are just hours away from tonight's show, let's discuss four surprises that could unfold on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bayley might leave Damage CTRL on tonight's SmackDown

Expand Tweet

One of the most significant surprises that fans might witness on tonight's episode of the blue brand is Bayley leaving Damage CTRL. Over the past few weeks, the company has dropped several hints about the multi-time Women's Champion potentially departing from her faction, particularly after Kairi Sane and Asuka aligned with the villainous group.

However, just a few hours before the show, Bayley posted a picture of herself in her hugger gimmick, where she is embracing a young fan.

This suggests that tonight's episode might mark the end of the 34-year-old star's tenure with Damage CTRL.

#3. Carmelo Hayes might suffer another mysterious attack

Expand Tweet

Another potential surprise that could unfold on tonight's show is a mysterious attack possibly orchestrated on Carmelo Hayes just before his US title tournament match. In recent instances, Melo and Trick Williams have been involved in a storyline featuring mysterious attacks on them.

However, many believe that it's none other than Carmelo faking these attacks on himself, leading to suspicions of a potential betrayal.

It's conceivable that on tonight's episode, just before his US title tournament match, another instance might unfold with the appearance of a mystery attacker angle on SmackDown.

#2. Logan Paul might cost Kevin Owens his match

A feud between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens is reportedly set to take place in the company. However, there is a possibility that WWE might opt to save this match for WrestleMania 40.

Due to this, on tonight's show, The Maverick might appear out of nowhere and cost The Prizefighter his number one contender's match against Grayson Waller, resulting in Owens being eliminated from the title match race.

An unexpected appearance from the United States Champion is sure to add fuel to the ongoing tensions between Owens and Logan Paul.

#1. Randy Orton might finally deliver an RKO to Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

With The Tribal Chief set to make his return on SmackDown, Randy Orton is likely to be the one to have a confrontation with him. For those unaware, The Viper had already issued a notice to Reigns through Paul Heyman after he became a SmackDown-exclusive member due to his previous vendetta against The Bloodline.

Additionally, Orton and LA Knight beat The Bloodline in tag team action last week on the blue brand.

Upon the arrival of Roman Reigns, The Apex Predator might finally deliver an RKO to him, eventually leading to a match between these two at Royal Rumble 2024.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.