Former champion to follow Cody Rhodes to SmackDown to make a statement? Analyzing bold move

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns & The Rock, especially after the People's Champion turned into a villainous character. The Samoan stars are even scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This will mark their first presence in the company since the earth-shaking WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

Moreover, Rhodes is scheduled to clash against the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2. This seemingly means that the American Nightmare will often appear on the blue brand on the road to WrestleMania 40. Also, Seth Rollins confirmed he'll provide support to the American Nightmare in his battle against The Bloodline. This increases the chances of even the World Heavyweight Champion making some moves to SmackDown along with Cody Rhodes.

Amid this, a potential belief arises that not only Rollins and Rhodes but also Drew McIntyre might follow them to Friday Nights.

The potential scenario that might unfold could witness the Scottish Warrior's unexpected arrival on SmackDown during Cody's upcoming Friday Night visit. Upon his appearance, Drew might show up to taunt Rhodes and Rollins.

Further, this might also result in the Scottish man temporarily taking the side of Roman Reigns as both have common enemies right now. It will be engaging to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as we are on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes is already scheduled for a big match on RAW

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be the go-home edition of the red brand for this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Fans are already highly anticipated for this show. However, to heighten the excitement the company has announced a blockbuster match featuring a showdown between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for this show.

This match was announced after the American Nightmare surfaced during the conclusion moment of the Monday Night RAW and rescued Sami Zayn from a post-match assault at the hands of Drew.

For those who might not know, Drew McIntyre is set to enter this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match with the winner getting a World Heavyweight title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, Dusty's son and the Visionary are also scheduled to be part of Elimination Chamber as they will be appearing as special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect.

It will be intriguing to catch who will gain momentum in this epic showdown before the Elimination Chamber PLE.

