Former champion to help Jimmy Uso eliminate Jey Uso at WWE Royal Rumble? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is fast approaching, and fans are excited as to who will participate during the rumble. One name that is a high possibility is Jimmy Uso. However, he might not be alone as he tries to represent The Bloodline.

Several names are rumored to return or debut for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in Florida. One of them is former superstar Naomi, who walked out of the company in May last year with former partner Sasha Banks. While both women could return at the Women's Rumble, Trinity may have other agendas for the event concerning Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso could declare for the rumble days before the event, and Roman Reigns could foil his plans by having The Bloodline enter as well. As Jey enters, Jimmy follows not long after Roman Reigns instructs him to represent The Bloodline and ensure Jey doesn't win the match.

Just as Jey is about to eliminate Jimmy Uso, a hidden figure emerges and reveals herself to be Naomi. She helps her husband eliminate Jey and turns heel in the process, one character Trinity hasn't properly explored for a while in the Stamford-based promotion. This act of hers could even land her a position in The Bloodline, something the group needs.

Should Naomi join Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline if she returns to WWE?

Jimmy and Naomi paired up several times in WWE.

It would be interesting if the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion joined The Bloodline, the group would also benefit from her as she could expand their dominance to the women's division. However, a former writer of the company thinks otherwise.

While on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo expressed that if Trinity returns, she shouldn't join The Bloodline immediately as she might get lost in the shuffle, and she should have her own build to her character first.

"I wouldn't at the beginning because she's just gonna get lost in the shuffle," Russo said. "If you wanna build her up first and then go down that road. But if you do that off the bat, she's just gonna be lost in the shuffle."

Which other former superstar is rumored to return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Unsurprisingly, fans believe that Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) could return at the upcoming Premium Live Event. However, she is also rumored to debut at AEW if she doesn't appear at the Rumble.

It remains to be seen who will be seen at the upcoming Royal Rumble event on January 27, 2024.

