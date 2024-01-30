Former champion to influence SmackDown Superstar to trade brands? Potential twist explored on RAW

WWE RAW witnessed a massive trade last year when they acquired Jey Uso from SmackDown. While the red brand had to pay the price by sending Kevin Owens to the blue brand, Jey has done very well on RAW overall. This is one reason why Adam Pearce could look to go in for more trades.

While the current scenario probably does not seem to be the best idea for trades, given how close WrestleMania 40 is, fans could still witness a RAW Superstar influence the trade of a SmackDown Superstar to the red brand. The RAW Superstar who could influence this trade is Andrade.

During the latest edition of the red brand, Andrade was signed to a deal by General Manager Adam Pearce. That is when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis interrupted the duo and shared a brief conversation with Pearce. However, when Aldis was leaving, Andrade told him to say hello to Zelina Vega on his behalf.

Hence, in the coming weeks, the Mexican superstar could influence the trade of Vega to RAW. Given how the Latino World Order member has voiced her frustration due to the lack of opportunity on SmackDown, a move to the red brand would be ideal. Zelina's equation with Andrade is another probable reason to switch brands.

WWE Superstar Andrade's segment on RAW witnessed another massive teaser

WWE has recently witnessed several superstars return to the promotion, and many superstars from NXT being promoted to the main roster. Similarly, it seems the Stamford-based promotion has now called upon the promotion of NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

During the recent edition of the red brand, Breakker got his video package, which led many people to believe that he would be signing with Monday Night RAW. This also led to speculations about Breakker being the potential superstar who could end Gunther's dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

However, these claims were quickly shut down after Nick Aldis' segment with Adam Pearce. After the former congratulated Pearce for signing Andrade, he wanted to further discuss business with him. That is when Aldis was interrupted by a call from Bron Breakker.

This created confusion about which brand would Breakker go to. Regardless of whichever brand he chooses to sign with, Bron Breakker being on the main roster is an absolute treat to many fans. Over the years, he has put up some great performances in NXT, and fans were keen about seeing him on the main roster.

