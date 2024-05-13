Former champion interferes, WWE star returns and more - 4 finishes for Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov

Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov will square off in the semi-final of the King of The Ring tournament this Monday on WWE RAW, with the winner advancing to the final of the red brand.

Both have the momentum on their side, but only one will stand tall and keep his chances alive to become the King of The Ring at the next premium live event.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four possible finishes for the match between Uso and Dragunov in the King of The Ring qualifier match.

#4. Ilja Dragunov takes a clean victory

Ilja Dragunov has made a clear statement in his first two appearances on WWE RAW since he got drafted to the main roster. Thus, he has the momentum on his side and WWE could continue to push him and have him defeat Jey Uso and move on to the finals.

The company could also plan to have Ilja Dragunov collide with Gunther in the final of the red brand and re-ignite his feud with the former Intercontinental Champion.

#3. The Bloodline targets Jey Uso

This scenario could happen after what fans saw during the Backlash Premium Live Event, when the new version of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) stared at Jey Uso, who was preparing for his match against the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if The Bloodline appeared on the red brand and targeted Uso, setting the tone for a future feud, especially after their assault on Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago.

#2. Gunther interferes and costs Ilja Dragunov the match

Adding to what was said above, WWE has teased a feud between Ilja Dragunov and Gunther, a few years after the two collided on NXT UK.

Thus, we could have the former Intercontinental Champion interfere in the match and cost Dragunov the victory, setting the stage for a feud between the two in one of the coming premium live events. Gunther is considered by many as the favorite to become the new King of The Ring.

#1. Uncle Howdy returns and targets Jey Uso

Uncle Howdy is expected to make his long-awaited return to WWE and create the Wyatt 6 faction as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. And this could happen after Jey Uso's post on X, where he referred to fireflies, which was an integral part of Bray Wyatt's final storyline with the WWE.

"Y'all ain’t got no da*n choice. Fireflies are mines [sic] now #YeeterOfWorlds," Uso wrote on X.

Check out the tweet here .

With that in mind, we can have Uncle Howdy return to WWE RAW and cost Uso the match against Ilja Dragunov, making Uso the first target of the newly formed Wyatt 6 faction.

