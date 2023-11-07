Former champion to join Cody Rhodes' team at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Massive hint analyzed

Cody Rhodes was recently announced as one of the people who will participate in this year's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 event. He already has three superstars to join him in the bout, but another star has possibly dropped a hint of joining them later.

Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso will pair up with Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh for a WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023. The setup is usually competed with five superstars, which meant both teams still have room to add one more person if needed. As it turns out, aside from Cody's group, a member of the Alpha Academy shares the same hatred for JD.

Chad Gable recently took a shot on JD McDonagh on social media. The latter posted his shocked face when he found out that he would compete at WarGames, and Chad took the chance to insult him by saying, "J. Dee. Mick.Noodge."

McDonagh could take offense with the Alpha Academy member's words and have a confrontation backstage next week on RAW. If Gable won't be added to Cody Rhodes' team, then Chad may have a single match with JD in the lead-up to the event.

What does Cody Rhodes think of Chad Gable?

The men's WarGames match from last year's Survivor Series

If Chad does join The American Nightmare, it's significant that they are on good terms with each other to make sure their partnership will have no hiccups. Fortunately, this is the case.

While speaking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download, Cody Rhodes complimented Gable in his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. Cody also said he hoped Chad would eventually win the gold.

"Bringing family to the show, it's as real as it gets. Chad did amazing. I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. He had the shot, I hope he finds it. Amazing. True athlete, real Olympian, amazing. It's hard to tell, what we do, what is real and what isn't. When it's in the middle, it's so sweet and so good. That's as real as it gets," said Rhodes.

What other matches are announced for WWE Survivor Series 2023?

As of this writing, only three matches are confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2023. Aside from the men's WarGames match, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, while Gunther will defend the Intercontinental title against The Miz.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will occur at Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, 2023.

