Former champion to join WWE SmackDown after 36 months tonight? Predicting what Nick Aldis will do

Tonight's WWE Smackdown could feature another change in the program after Nick Aldis was appointed as its general manager. While some are unhappy with how he manages the show, some might appreciate it and even consider switching brands.

On the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz approached Adam Pearce backstage to complain about how he was being treated on the Red brand. The latter said it had been weeks since he last did something essential and reminded the general manager about his accomplishments.

Rhea Ripley cut off the A-Lister after she signed her Crown Jewel contract and walked away, with the camera following her. Considering his grievances, a move to WWE SmackDown might be in the works.

It should be noted that while The Miz was going on a rant, he also mentioned that Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, could recognize his talents and accomplishments.

The Miz has been on the RAW brand since October 9, 2020, as part of that year's WWE Draft. His latest match on the Blue brand was on September 15, 2023, when LA Knight defeated him. The last time fans saw the former Intercontinental Champion was earlier this month on RAW, where he lost against Drew McIntyre.

What else has The Miz said about Adam Pearce?

The Miz came up short in his feud with LA Knight on SmackDown

The former WWE Champion's rants on this week's Monday Night RAW episode are far from the first time he has aired his grievances. Just last week, he even hinted about a major shake-up for the brand to get Nick Aldis on his side.

After Triple H introduced the General Manager, The Miz on the following RAW episode passionately stated that he should have kicked off the episode, not Sami Zayn. He then demanded that Adam be fired and replaced by the WWE SmackDown General Manager.

What could happen with The Miz on WWE SmackDown if he joins tonight?

If the 43-year-old does decide to switch brands, it's possible that Adam would demand another star in return as a trade, like Grayson Waller.

Both stars have bold personalities, are harsh talkers, and have a talk show. Having two of them on the same brand could mean less exposure for the other, and they would perhaps overlap in their roles. However, The Miz could also assume a "mentor" role, especially since the Australian star is paired with another young star, Austin Theory.

It remains to be seen if The A-Lister will make the switch to WWE SmackDown and what the shake-up could look like.

