Former champion to leave popular faction if CM Punk returns to WWE? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk's potential return to WWE has been a hot-button issue for fans and insiders alike. While everything discussed so far has primarily been rooted in speculation, a current WWE star surprisingly spoke on the matter.

Zelina Vega, a key member of SmackDown's women's division, spoke to PWInsider about a potential return for the Straight Edge Superstar. Despite his controversial personality, she believes the return could be good.

“[T]here’s so many reasons...not just for me, but for the fans... “He’s always been a fantastic person...There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out,” she said.

Zelina Vega is one of the first WWE stars to openly express interest in a potential return of The Straight Edge Superstar. If he indeed returns to the titanic wrestling promotion, Vega could potentially leave the Latino World Order and become an on-screen partner of Punk.

Beyond just her kind words toward the star, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has also portrayed Punk's wife in the Fighting With My Family movie. Going from portraying AJ Lee in film to teaming up with Punk in the ring sounds crazy, but it isn't impossible. Plus, both are fantastic on the microphone.

It remains to be seen what CM Punk's next move in wrestling will be. While some think he could return to the biggest wrestling promotion on earth, details on a non-compete clause aren't yet available.

That means even if both sides are interested, there's no guarantee he's legally allowed to jump ship. For now, fans must wait and find out what his future holds.

Zelina Vega recently started an outside project with WWE's Dakota Kai

While Zelina's career is reaching new highs as part of the Latino World Order on Friday Night SmackDown, she isn't content just succeeding in the ring. The former Queen's Crown winner is starting a new project with another star from the blue brand.

She and Dakota Kai will host a podcast called Zelvx and Charlie Girl. Zelina recently spoke to WrestlingInc and revealed that several episodes have already been filmed and are being prepared for release.

"We started filming right here," Vega said, pointing at the backdrop behind her. We've already filmed a few episodes and it's gonna air pretty soon. We are just going through the editing [process] because I'm such a perfectionist when it comes to things like that."

Being a perfectionist could explain Zelina's success in professional wrestling and WWE. If she puts as much passion into the podcast as she does streaming and wrestling, Vega will no doubt be a major hit in this field, too.

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai recently returned to WWE television after suffering an ACL injury earlier this year. While she can't return to in-ring action soon, she has resumed appearing on SmackDown alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates. Just like Zelina, she can now add podcaster to her pro wrestling & streaming resume.

