Former champion to lose his push after Vince McMahon's return to power in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

Vince McMahon has resumed his involvement in WWE, assuming a more prominent position inside the company's creative division. Following his sudden exit last year, Mr. McMahon made a comeback in January this year and is currently reaffirming his position.

Fans are concerned that the former Million Dollar Champion, LA Knight, could lose steam after Vince McMahon's return. Knight's first stint on the main roster was a colossal flop. Despite his accomplishments in WWE NXT, he did not receive the same treatment on the main roster. The LA Knight's lack of success was attributed to Vince McMahon.

Recently released superstars Mansoor and Mace, who were members of Knight's faction Maximum Male Models, said in a Twitch stream that Knight was on the verge of being fired. Vince McMahon was becoming increasingly dissatisfied with his persona, Max Dupri.

“He was going to get fired. He was this close to getting let go. For whatever reason Vince hated his Max Dupri vignettes. He wanted him to be a snivelling little scummy agent. He’s a chad! He’s a jacked chad. So that was never the right role for him.” [From 19:09 to 19:39]

Despite McMahon's previous lack of enthusiasm for Knight, the current situation suggests a change in McMahon's perspective, as Knight has reestablished their connection. According to reports, McMahon has developed a favorable attitude towards Knight, and his position on the WWE roster has significantly improved.

It is unclear if The Boss has altered his perspective due to his regular consumption of programming or as a result of Triple H pushing Knight. In any case, it appears that Mr. McMahon has developed a liking for The Megastar.

The WWE Universe will closely be watching LA Knight's future in WWE as a result of this revelation.

Will Vince McMahon remain in WWE after the Endeavor merger?

The merger of WWE and UFC under TKO Group Holdings signifies a gradual weakening of McMahon's previously unyielding control over WWE. The recent submission to the SEC provides insight into the potential inclination of Vince McMahon to step down from WWE following Endeavour's recent merger.

In a regulatory filing, TKO stated:

“McMahon’s membership on our Board could expose us to negative publicity and/or have other detrimental financial and operational effects on our business.” His membership may also result in increased scrutiny or exacerbate the other risks outlined here. Any of these outcomes could have direct or indirect negative financial and operational consequences for our company.” [H/T PWMania]

The future trajectory of Mr. McMahon's current position remains uncertain. Let's wait and observe the situation.

