Former champion to make in-ring return after 106 days on RAW? Analyzing why it must happen

Over the last few weeks, Monday Night RAW has done exceedingly well to create great wrestling content for the WWE Universe. From great matches between top stars to amazing segments, the red brand has delivered on many occasions and seems determined to continue doing the same.

Recently, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce enhanced the brand by signing Andrade. However, there is a possibility that the ongoing episode of the red brand could witness the return of a RAW star. The superstar who could make her return to the promotion is Nikki Cross.

Taking to X social media platform, Cross shared an image in which she could be seen backstage on RAW. The 34-year-old further questioned her followers by writing:

"Guess where I am tonight? #WWERAW."

The last time Nikki Cross competed inside a WWE ring was on November 6, 2023. At the time, Cross competed in a Battle Royal on RAW to determine who would be the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship.

Hence, if the 34-year-old makes her in-ring return today, it will be interesting to see who she faces.

WWE veteran recently made an unexpected statement about RAW star

Apart from Nikki Cross's potential return on RAW, another major attraction for the red brand is Cody Rhodes.

Since returning to the Stmaford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has become one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently made an unexpected statement about The American Nightmare.

During an episode of The Brand Podcast, Vince Russo mentioned that Cody Rhodes is a heel, and he does everything a heel would do.

"What's ironic is Cody Rhodes does everything that a heel would do. He's a heel. Cody Rhodes is a heel. The dude owns his own tour bus. If you watched that reality show that him and his wife had when he was at AEW, these two came across as the two biggest pompous a**holes on television I had ever seen. You know, they're all about money and they're all about the nice house, and on top of that, at that point, they were getting ready to have a kid and it was clear that their wrestling careers were more important than having this kid."

He further added:

"They were heels. They were people that you did not like. Cody has a tour bus. People generally don't like people with money, especially when people with money are flaunting their money. People don't like that. And if you watch that Rhodes to the Top, whatever that is, my God, these were two of the most unlikable people you would ever see. [...] So, he continues that over at WWE, where he wears these suits. Bro, who do blue-collar workers hate more than anybody else? They hate people wearing suits."

While this statement by Russo is bold, many wouldn't agree with him. At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If Rhodes can win, he will become an even bigger face than he is now.