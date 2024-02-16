Former champion to make SmackDown return after 384 days and help Bayley? Analyzing the likelihood 

WWE is headed to Salt Lake City, Utah, for a double taping of SmackDown tonight. The company will air tonight's episode live and tape next week's show, as talents will be traveling to Australia for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend.

The blue brand currently features many entertaining feuds. One of them is between 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley and her former Damage CTRL stablemate WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The Role Model is currently outnumbered by her group. However, a returning superstar could help the former Hugger.

The superstar in question is Alexa Bliss. The former Women's Champion last competed at Royal Rumble 2023, where she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Bliss is currently on maternity leave.

On the SmackDown after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Role Model was betrayed by SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, who tried to ambush her. However, she successfully defended herself as she took Asuka and Kairi Sane out with a metal pipe while SKY managed to retreat.

On last week's SmackDown, Dakota Kai returned and interrupted Bayley's promo. She then teased, turning on her when SKY, Asuka, and Sane surrounded the ring.

It is still unknown if Kai will stay loyal to Bayley or will abandon her. Although she seemingly helped The Role Model last week, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was not present when SKY and The Kabuki Warriors turned on the 34-year-old Grand Slam Champion, and this could be a hint that she has been playing her for a while.

Either way, Bayley needs more backup heading into WrestleMania, and Alexa Bliss could be a better fit to take out the Damage CTRL. Bliss has already faced stable multiple times in the past and even teamed up with Auska to take out the group in 2022.

WWE could possibly bring back Bliss on tonight's SmackDown as a babyface to form an unlikely alliance with Bayley. Little Miss Bliss has also defeated The Kabuki Warriors alongside Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36 Night One to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. So, it would make sense to add her to the feud.

It seems like the former RAW Women's Champion is nearing a return, as she has shared updates about getting back in shape over the past couple of months.

If Dakota decides to betray Bayley, then Bliss' return would be very beneficial for The Role Model, and if Kai remains loyal, the former Hugger would not have to worry about the numbers game anymore, as a situation like this would make it a three-on-three feud.

Dakota Kai may pick her side on tonight's SmackDown

Dakota Kai has been out of action since May 2023 due to a torn ACL, but she has appeared on WWE programming regularly over the past couple of months, with her latest one being on last week's episode of SmackDown.

After showing up on the blue brand last week, the former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she will always remain loyal to Bayley as she sent out a tweet stating:

"BayKota 4 eva."

Expand Tweet

Although this could be Dakota trying to swerve the fans, there is a possibility that she is actually going to side with The Role Model because she was the one who brought back Kai at SummerSlam 2022 when she was released from WWE in April earlier that year.

Kai may get physical with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors tonight, which may lead to WWE announcing Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

