Former champion to make SmackDown return after 620+ days to provoke Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's status? Potential interrogation explored

The SmackDown after the Royal Rumble is set to witness a massive stir-up, especially with the debuts and returns that happened at the Premium Live Event.

Naomi returned to WWE after nearly two years at Royal Rumble. Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Naomi, the then women's tag team champions, vacated their titles and walked out of RAW in May 2022. A disagreement in creative decisions led to the stars taking this measure.

Naomi was the second entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, and fans were ecstatic to see her back. There have been murmurs of the 36-year-old moving to SmackDown. Her last appearance on the Friday Night show was on May 13, 2022. Given the current status of things on the blue brand, where The Bloodline is in control, Naomi could attempt to pull off the unthinkable. She could convince her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, to leave the group while questioning Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's capability and actions.

The Wiseman could retaliate by creating problems between Jimmy Uso and Naomi, indirectly forcing them to work together and the former possibly turning face. There is no update on The Tribal Chief's presence on the show, but this would not prevent the former SmackDown Women's Champion from highlighting the other Bloodline issues.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis already has a bone to pick with the faction, and what better way can he do so than by bringing in Jimmy Uso's wife to rupture the group even more?

Jimmy Uso and Naomi were briefly involved in a storyline back in 2018 when Mandy Rose tried to flirt with him, culminating in a feud that ended a couple of months later.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi had been keeping track of The Bloodline during her time away

When the 36-year-old left WWE, she joined TNA Wrestling for a good nine months. She became the TNA Knockouts World Champion in a feud with current champion Jordynne Grace. The two stars met again in a WWE ring, with Grace being a surprise entrant from another promotion.

During her time away from WWE, Naomi kept a close watch on the happenings involving her husband and The Bloodline. When The Usos superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Naomi instantly took to social media, claiming that the group was done for good.

Naomi's move to SmackDown could also pave the way for a few more blockbuster feuds. She could even consider teaming up with another talent and go after the Women's Tag Team titles again.

