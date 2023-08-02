Former champion to make WWE debut after SummerSlam? Massive hint explored

SummerSlam 2023 has generated a massive buzz for WWE. The promotion is putting together The Biggest Party of Summer with some of the top names in the company, such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and others. The match card has both title and non-title matches, and fans can expect certain surprises and returns as well.

Another event WWE will focus on for the year is WWE Superstar Spectacle, where some of the biggest names of the promotion are headed to India. The poster advertises Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch, among others. Another WWE Superstar who has been advertised is former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Considering the superstars advertised on the poster are from the main roster, it’s possible that the company is hinting towards Bron Breakker making his WWE main roster debut after SummerSlam 2023. He has already been in a match with Seth Rollins with the Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The former WWE NXT Champion recently turned heel on NXT, and WWE can use this to push him on the main roster. Otherwise, Breakker can make a one-off appearance and take on a superstar from the main roster to produce a high-profile match at the Indian event.

A major match not on the SummerSlam 2023 card?

Ever since Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch, the duo has been hinting at a major match for SummerSlam 2023. However, Zoey Stark has been protecting Stratus at every point, making it impossible for The Man to get her hands on the Hall of Famer.

Finally, Stratus agreed to a rematch if Lynch could defeat Stark, which The Man did. On the July 31, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, Stratus claimed she will choose when the rematch happens, but Adam Pearce walked out and said it will take place on the same night.

Unfortunately, Stark interfered, and The Man won via DQ, which is not what Lynch wants. She wants to fight Stratus one-on-one without any interference.

Finally, Pearce announced their next match for Monday Night RAW in Winnipeg, Canada. WWE may stretch the storyline till SummerSlam, however, as of now, Stratus vs. Lynch is not officially on the card of The Biggest Party of Summer.

