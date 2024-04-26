Former champion must confront Cody Rhodes for the first time ever on SmackDown this week 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes walks proudly as the top champion on the SmackDown brand after recently overcoming one of the biggest challenges in his career and dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Although his win at The Show of Shows was massive, Rhodes has to move on and face new opponents now. One such suitable opponent that The American Nightmare could face is Bron Breakker.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew has been quite impressive so far, with the WWE Universe also rooting hard for him. Breakker had already won the NXT Championship twice during his time on the white and gold brand. With his insane popularity, Bron must focus on going after the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown now.

#3. Bron Breakker can achieve enormous success on WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker has been, in several ways, repackaged by WWE as the new Brock Lesnar of the company. More importantly, the 26-year-old star has also followed in The Beast Incarnate's footsteps quite well so far and showcased what he can do at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

While it may not lead to a title-shot rivalry on SmackDown, Bron can project himself as a top contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

#2. WWE does not use Breakker's rich wrestling family background to promote him much

Apart from being called the next Brock Lesnar, whose last opponent was also Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker is also a second-generation superstar like The American Nightmare. The 26-year-old star is the son of former WWE Superstar Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

While the Stamford-based promotion does not use the name and influence of The Steiner Brothers to promote Breakker, the former NXT Champion pays homage to his lineage via the moves he showcases on SmackDown.

#1. The massive push WWE wants to give Breakker on SmackDown

Bron Breakker won’t simply receive a massive push by going against the biggest champion WWE currently has on its roster on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has already proved his mettle in the developmental brand with a fiery singles run. Moreover, Bron also showcased amazing teamwork and in-ring awareness alongside Baron Corbin, holding the NXT Tag Team Championship with him. Thus, a main roster push while going against Cody Rhodes won’t be a far stretch for Breakker.

Bron Breakker has showcased the hues of Brock Lesnar in his fighting style. Moreover, his character is expected to receive a massive push on the main roster. Talking about babyfaces, Cody Rhodes is currently the biggest babyface in the WWE locker room. However, other than The American Nightmare, there are not many prominent babyface wrestlers on the main roster.

With the kind of support that Breakker is receiving, the Stamford-based company would look forward to providing him with a massive push on the main roster. Hence, a rivalry with Rhodes can help Bron glorify his stature in WWE.

