Former champion must dethrone Cody Rhodes to win his first world title 

Cody Rhodes' era as the new poster boy of WWE has begun following his massive win at WrestleMania 40. Fans are excited to see what the creative team has in store for The American Nightmare now that he has finally achieved his dream.

WWE has yet to unveil Rhodes' first challenger. Meanwhile, former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa needs to step up and dethrone the second-generation star to win his first world title on the main roster due to numerous reasons.

The Bloodline's revenge

Following his loss, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is reportedly on a hiatus and may not appear on TV until the go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Amid his absence, The Tribal Heir of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa needs to exact revenge on Rhodes on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's behalf. The Enforcer must bring the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back to the faction by dethroning Rhodes and kickstarting the faction's new reign of terror.

Solo Sikoa needs to turn things around

Following his main roster debut, Solo Sikoa was built as the next big thing by WWE. Soon after, The Enforcer was on a path of destruction, decimating several top names in the company. However, that has changed in the last few months.

While Sikoa was under the umbrella of Roman Reigns, he was reduced to a side character in The Bloodline storyline following The Rock's return.

The SmackDown star has been on a losing streak since defeating John Cena last year. Hence, Sikoa needs to turn things around before he possibly becomes irrelevant. And dethroning Cody Rhodes could be a big step in the right direction.

Dethroning Cody Rhodes will make Solo Sikoa a legit superstar

Cody Rhodes' stock has skyrocketed since his massive win against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare is arguably the hottest name in the pro wrestling business right now, and anyone who works with him will be instantly elevated.

Hence, The Tribal Heir usurping Cody Rhodes would not only elevate his career to new levels but also establish him as a legit superstar. Moreover, it would help The Enforcer regain the credibility that he has lost in the last few months.

