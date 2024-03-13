Former champion must turn face for the first time on main roster and help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Considering the numbers game is in The Tribal Chief's favor due to the potential presence of The Bloodline, The American Nightmare will likely go into the encounter as the underdog.

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins fail to win the tag-team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1, Cody's battle with The Head of the Table will be conducted under ''Bloodline rules.'' However, despite this, Cody could still come out on top if former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa turns his back on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last year, WWE heavily teased Solo turning on Roman Reigns. While the turn didn't happen, things may change on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Enforcer was built as the next big thing following his main roster debut. Sikoa gained momentum following a clean victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. However, his recent form has been concerning as the talented wrestler has faced a string of defeats.

Moreover, The Rock's return has taken the limelight away from the ''Tribal Heir'' of The Bloodline. Hence, Solo needs to come out of the shadows of The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns and start his own story before it's too late.

Solo Sikoa helping Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania would plant the seeds of a massive feud between him and Reigns, marking the beginning of a new chapter in The Bloodline saga.

Real-life Bloodline member's take on Solo Sikoa potentially dethroning Roman Reigns

Real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu recently addressed the possibility of Solo Sikoa defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on MuscleManMalcom, the star was asked if The Enforcer could usurp Reigns in WWE. Jacob refused to give a definitive answer, stating that it was hard to predict.

"That's a little hard, man. Because Roman, that's the uso. That's [a] big dog; that's Big Uce! That's big, bro! But Solo is The Enforcer, and [with] Solo, it's kind of hard to call. The way that they're going and how they are, I don't know. It's kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I'm gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don't know, man. I can't call it, brother," he said.

Will Solo be the one to end Roman's dominant reign? Only time will tell.