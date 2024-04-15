Former champion needs to finally turn heel after 762+ days following weeks of frustration on WWE RAW

Former women's champion Indi Hartwell seemingly has reservations about turning heel on WWE RAW, but she must soon join her friend and tag team partner for a villainous run.

Hartwell and Candice LeRae arrived as a duo on the red brand last year, where they have been given minimal opportunities. The last few weeks have seen her get frustrated inside the squared circle while LeRae has adopted a more devious personality.

Much to Hartwell's shock, the latter has left no stone unturned in taking shots at her opponents over the last few weeks. What started as a mere snap at Maxxine Dupri turned into full-blown brutality over the next few weeks. However, the heel maneuvers have also helped the 38-year-old win her matches on RAW.

If it gets the job done, why not?

Indi Hartwell has avoided partaking in the abovementioned shenanigans, but desperate times call for desperate measures. We could see her join her tag team partner and turn into a full-blown heel as the duo turns vicious. It would help them do more with their matches and gain momentum before possibly targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

This week on RAW, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae will face Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri in a tag team match. It will be the perfect opportunity for LeRae to show why Hartwell needs to be willing to do whatever it takes to achieve victory. It could be their only shot to announce themselves as a serious threat in the RAW women's division.

There's a need for change

It has been long since Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae competed together on WWE RAW. Candice's change in demeanor and subsequent tension between the two tag team members drew fans' interest when they were toying with the risk of growing stale on the red brand.

The creative team could pull the trigger on Hartwell and have her turn heel for the first time since March 2022, joining the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion as a credible threat on RAW. The duo may continue targeting Maxxine Dupri on the red brand while the latter pushes her redemption arc to move further up the WWE roster.

Candice LeRae gives an ultimatum after WWE RAW

Last month on RAW, Candice LeRae defeated Ivy Nile in a singles match after faking an injury. She was later seen discussing her decision with Indi Hartwell backstage following the show, in which she gave her tag team partner an ultimatum.

Candice insisted that her new way of life was working for her, and if Hartwell disagreed, she might have to find a new partner for herself on RAW.

"You know what? You want to be a loser, then you can do things the way we used to. But if you don’t want to do things my way, you need to find a new partner," Candice LeRae said. [H/T Fightful]

At this time, neither Candice nor Indi Hartwell have the right momentum to pursue singles competition. They would work better as a tag team, and the best way to book them is to avoid splitting them up. Thus, Hartwell's heel turn after nearly two years could be the turning point that she and her tag team partner need on WWE RAW in the future.

