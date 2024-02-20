A former WWE NXT Women's champion may leave the company owing to Adam Pearce's unwillingness to let her compete inside the Elimination Chamber in her native country.

The individual in question is Indi Hartwell. Hartwell participated in the Last Chance Battle Royal with hopes of securing a spot in the match during the most recent episode of RAW. Regrettably, her hopes were dashed as she was eliminated through a combined effort by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Hartwell might be upset with Adam Pearce for refusing to give her an automatic slot in the chamber match. The discontent arises from the fact that the Premium Live Event on February 24 will be aired from her home country of Australia.

Hartwell initially found herself excluded from the Battle Royale. She took to social media to express her disappointment towards Adam Pearce for failing to organize a qualifying match for her in the forthcoming Elimination Chamber event. However, she was eventually given a spot, only for Raquel Rodriguez to secure the qualifying position for the event in Perth, Australia.

Many wrestlers dream of performing at a big live event in their own country, and it's no surprise that Hartwell shares this aspiration. The direction in which Hartwell's career will progress is uncertain. Whether she will quit the Stamford-based promotion or not is mere speculation at this point. Let's wait and watch.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 match card

Fans are gearing up for an action-packed journey towards WWE WrestleMania 40 as the path leads through the thrilling Elimination Chamber 2024 event. They are excited to see new champions crowned and top candidates determined for the Grandest Stage of them all.

The question arises as to who will emerge victorious on this very night and punch their ticket to participate in The Showcase of the Immortals on April 6. Here is the match card for the event so far.

Men's Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Women's Elimination Chamber match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Women's world champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed tag team champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

