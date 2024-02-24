Former champion to replace Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber? Massive twist could be in the works

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is just hours away from airing, and it will surely be an epic event. One of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card is the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which has major stakes attached to it.

The bout will see Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley clash. The winner will battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. Following SmackDown, however, one man may not make the show.

Bobby Lashley was brutally attacked by Karrion Kross and seemingly injured his arm. This took place during a bout between AOP and The Street Profits. Both groups brawled, but Lashley was the one who got the worst end of things.

It was then made worse during a brawl between the competitors of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to close the show. This could mean that The All Mighty will be pulled, and Australia's own Bronson Reed could be in his place.

Bronson Reed's exclusion from Elimination Chamber: Perth is a bizarre one. People can't quite make sense of the decision. However, Triple H and WWE officials may have been planning to have Reed on the card all along and simply intended to tell a story.

If Lashley is injured and has to be removed from the match, nobody is more fitting for the spot than the former NXT North American Champion. He fills the powerhouse role and would be cheered loudly by the Australian fans. This could be the perfect move to get Reed on the card. From there, Bobby has even more reason to hate Karrion Kross and The Final Testament.

A match has been added to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth card

For now, it remains to be seen whether Bobby Lashley will be medically cleared to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Regardless, WWE Elimination Chamber Perth is looking to be a stacked show.

The main card will feature four matches along with The Grayson Waller Effect, with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as guests. However, the fans in attendance and at home will be able to see a bonus bout.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Event, it was announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line. The Kabuki Warriors will defend their gold against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

The bout between Asuka, Kairi Sane, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae will be on the Elimination Chamber Perth Kickoff. Despite that, the match is much-anticipated thanks to the talent involved and the fact that Indi is a home country girl.