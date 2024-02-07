Former champion to return after 1700+ days and attack The Rock to take him out of WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, but his dreams of finishing the story were halted when The Rock returned last week to confront Roman Reigns.

The Great One's comeback is expected to end Cody Rhodes' hopes of defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. However, a former champion could make a surprise appearance to attack The People's Champion and aid The American Nightmare in reclaiming his spot in the main event of 'Mania.

The name in question is Dustin Rhodes. He is a multi-time champion in WWE and the real-life brother of Cody Rhodes. The former Goldust could make his return after a hiatus of over 1700 days to potentially attack The Great One. This could allow The American Nightmare to challenge for Reigns' gold at The Show of Shows in April.

While such a development would make the storyline far more intriguing, it is unlikely. The Natural confirmed his WWE exit on April 21, 2019, after asking for his release. He later signed with AEW and is among the most experienced names on the company's roster.

Last July, a report suggested that Dustin had signed a contract extension with AEW. Hence, he wouldn't be able to appear in WWE to help Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Dustin Rhodes may be displeased with The Rock taking his brother's spot

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes mentioned that he wanted Cody to face Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 40. It is pretty evident that he won't be thrilled if The Rock took The American Nightmare's spot.

Here is what the former Goldust said about Cody's potential role at this year's 'Mania:

"I hope Cody’s main event spot [is] against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pi**ed – this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is [The] Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”

The rumored decision to replace Cody with the Hollywood star has garnered varied reactions from fans. Dustin never succeeded in winning a world title in WWE, and neither did his father, Dusty. Hence, if Cody won the gold at WrestleMania 40, it would be a massive moment for the Rhodes family.

