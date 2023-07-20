Former champion to return after 190 days and cost Rhea Ripley her women's title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been in full control on Monday Night RAW, dictating the programming with a firm hold while boldly marching over the rest of the women's division.

Alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, The Eradicator has also played a significant role in The Judgment Day and is arguably the faction's main strategist. Ripley presently seems untouchable after her decisive victory in the Royal Rumble earlier this year and her victory against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Now, Rhea Ripley is slated to defend her women's title against Raquel Rodriguez at the biggest party of the summer. However, the Eradicator may face danger if a former Champion makes a comeback.

Nia Jax is the star being discussed here. Among all the female wrestlers in WWE history, The Irresistible Force has caused the most controversy. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, and during her previous stint with the company, she also captured the tag-team championship alongside Shayna Baszler.

The entire world was taken aback in 2023 when Jax was revealed as one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Jax had a really strong booking in this match, and it took a total of 11 wrestlers to take her out after Ripley hit her with a Riptide. If Jax makes a shocking comeback at SummerSlam 2023, Nia might be eager for vengeance.

After leaving WWE in 2021, she did not work for any other promotions. She only participated in the Royal Rumble. We might see the Irresistible Force return because Triple H has brought a lot of stars back since taking control.

The fans are hoping to see her back in wrestling as she recently began training maybe for her in-ring comeback. It is unclear if she is planning a return to WWE or the wrestling industry in general, but this is a development that should be watched closely.

Will Rhea Ripley lose at SummerSlam?

At this point, it appears that Raquel Rodriguez will be Rhea Ripley's next opponent at SummerSlam.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Rodriguez seems like a true realistic challenger for Ripley.



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/khzU0vXZ4N If Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is the agenda for #SummerSlam then I’m all for it.Rodriguez seems like a true realistic challenger for Ripley.

The last time Rodriguez and Ripley faced off was in NXT in 2021, and she is the only woman on the roster who can go toe-to-toe with Ripley and pose an intimidating threat. Rodriguez will greatly benefit from a match against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, but her loss may be detrimental to the title she now has.

This year's SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5th. Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley will get dethroned or not at the Biggest Party of The Summer!