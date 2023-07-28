Former champion to return after 243 days and replace Kevin Owens amid injury at SummerSlam? Comeback to tag team title picture explored

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens did an injury angle on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, and it appears that he will take time off to heal his injuries amid the feud with The Judgment Day.

If The Prizefighter's injury is serious, Zayn might need to find a new partner if he wants to keep defending the titles in future events. Zayn could get help from Matt Riddle. Riddle is often seen on WWE TV and has some history with The Judgment Day. Aligning with Zayn would allow him to hit back at the heel stable.

Riddle made his return to the company on RAW after WrestleMania 39. He has been an essential part of the red brand ever since. With SummerSlam on the horizon, Riddle can join forces with Sami Zayn to feud with The Judgment Day as Kevin Owens takes a break to recover from his injuries.

Riddle making a comeback to the tag title picture and helping Zayn will make for interesting TV. We'll have to wait and see if The Original Bro will team up with Zayn to fight Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Is Kevin Owens' injury legit?

Kevin Owens was ringside for Sami Zayn's attempt to capture the NXT North American Champion from Dominik Mysterio on WWE Monday Night RAW. However, he was dismissed by the referee along with Dirty Dom's Judgment Day stablemates.

The next thing we saw was him being dragged out to the ramp by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, which was enough for Zayn to be distracted and for Mysterio to capitalize and win the match.

It looks like the angle was done to keep Owens out, as he was wrestling with a bruised rib for some time. The expected time of Kevin Owens' absence from the squared circle is currently unknown. It is not yet clear whether the injury will lead to a change in plans or whether the two will be required to relinquish their titles. Let's wait and watch to see what unfolds.

