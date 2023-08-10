Former champion to return after 32 months to help Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso collided with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last Saturday at SummerSlam. However, things didn't turn out how the former Tag Team Champion would have expected, as he succumbed to a loss in the match.

Jimmy Uso made a surprise return at the PLE to cost his twin brother the win. The 37-year-old star betrayed Jey to side with The Bloodline, much to the shock of WWE fans.

It would be fair to say that the recent turn of events has left Jey Uso reeling. Given that, a former champion could return to the company after three years to help Main Event Jey in his war against the Roman-led faction.

The superstar in question is none other than Rikishi. It's no hidden fact that the Hall of Famer has been teasing his potential involvement in the ongoing Bloodline saga for the last two months or so. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change shortly as the veteran's return could be in the cards in the coming days.

The 57-year-old star was last seen on WWE TV during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. However, with no one currently left in Jey's corner, the creative team could have Rikishi make a comeback to help his son stand toe-to-toe with The Bloodline.

The veteran could further reunite his three sons, leading to Jey Uso dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This potential angle would not only make for an interesting watch but also give a fitting end to The Bloodline's story.

Rikishi praised Roman Reigns for his recent work

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently heaped huge praise on Roman Reigns. The 57-year-old star revealed that he was proud of The Tribal Chief and expressed his admiration for Reigns carrying the company on his shoulders.

In an interview with veteran journalist and Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter, Rikishi said:

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's 'acknowledge me' catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flip side of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job. To be able to carry the ball for the company for numerous years, it's not easy to be the guy. There's so much responsibility behind the curtains. He's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength, continues to take care of himself, and gets some rest." [3:02 – 3:42]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Will Rikishi finally return to sort things out between his sons? Only time will tell.

