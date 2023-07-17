Former champion to return after 3 years to help Roman Reigns win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam? Exploring massive swerve 

Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns to a blockbuster dream match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 last week on SmackDown. While WWE is yet to officially announce it, a potential match between the duo looks like a foregone conclusion for the event.

However, things may not turn out well for Right Hand Man Jey Uso at the premium live event as he could lose his potential match against the Head of the Table due to Rikishi's interference.

As you may know, the WWE Hall of Famer has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline program over social media for quite a while now. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change on August 5.

Rikishi's last appearance on WWE TV came during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. The company could have The Usos' father make his huge return after nearly three years only to turn on Jey Uso at SummerSlam in Detriot.

The 57-year-old star could side with his youngest son Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns to cost Main Event Jey a win. Rikishi siding with the heels would send social media into a frenzy and open a new chapter in The Bloodline program.

Rikishi recently revealed that he is proud of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' portrayal of The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline has earned him huge praise from fans and critics alike, with WWE legend Rikishi revealing that he is proud of the Head of the Table.

The Hall of Famer recently shared his honest opinion on Reign's work. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter, the 57-year-old legend said:

"I think the whole world acknowledges Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's 'acknowledge me' catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flip side of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job. To be able to carry the ball for the company for numerous years, it's not easy to be the guy. There's so much responsibility behind the curtains. He's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength, continues to take care of himself, and gets some rest." [3:02 – 3:42]

Will Rikishi return to play a crucial role at SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

