Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III is scheduled to happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, things may not end well for The American Nightmare as he could succumb to a loss in the match due to interference from Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds has been on a hiatus since the February 27th episode of RAW due to medical reasons. However, Wyatt could reportedly return to the Stamford-based promotion during one of the main events of SummerSlam 2023.

If that is indeed the case, the former Universal Champion could return to target his former mentor Cody Rhodes at the premium live event. For those unaware, The American Nightmare was Bray Wyatt's on-screen mentor back in NXT when The New Face of Fear went by the name of Husky Harris.

The company could use that angle to lay down the foundations of a dream feud between the duo following Wyatt's potential return at SummerSlam. The creative team could have Wyatt make a surprise return at the PLE to cost Rhodes a win.

This potential angle would not undermine Rhodes by acting as an apt explanation for his loss against Lesnar. Moreover, it would plant the seeds for a massive feud between The American Nightmare and The Eater of Worlds down the line.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Cody Rhodes' current gimmick

WCW legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' current gimmick. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran said that The American Nightmare's gimmick was "super cheesy."

"I will say that you're very right. He [Cody Rhodes] does look super cheesy. Looks disingenuous to me. He looks like a used car salesman meets a TV evangelist meets a politician, with kinda like the fake smile, with the really white teeth, with the suit, hair is always perfectly quaffed, you know, going over there and, you know, playing with the children and giving everybody a high five. It is kind of cheesy," he said. [From 3:10 - 3:33]

Regardless, Rhodes has had a phenomenal run ever since his return from injury. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for the former AEW star at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Should Bray Wyatt target The American Nightmare upon his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

