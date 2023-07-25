Former champion to return after 79 days at SummerSlam? 4 possible finishes for Logan Paul vs Ricochet

The feud between Logan Paul and Ricochet has been brewing since the two competed at Money in the Bank. Since the conclusion of the Premium Live Event, the duo verbally traded shots at each other. However, this week on RAW, things between the duo became physical.

When Ricochet cut a promo and challenged Paul to a SummerSlam match, the YouTuber attacked him from behind and accepted his challenge. However, Ricochet quickly got up and delivered a kick to Paul.

With the match between the two confirmed for SummerSlam, today we will look at four possible finishes for the match:

#4. Omos helps Logan Paul win

Logan Paul is still relatively new in his wrestling career compared to Ricochet. While he has wrestled big names, he has often fallen short. This is one thing the YouTuber would like to change by registering a win against Ricochet.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Paul seek the help of Omos. The 29-year-old has not made an appearance on television since Backlash in May.

This would be a great way to introduce the former RAW Tag Team Champion back on TV after almost 79 days and add him along with someone like Paul, who is good on the mic.

#3. KSI interferes to help Logan Paul

When Paul and KSI took on each other in consecutive boxing matches, no one could guess that the duo would someday be friends and business partners.

However, that did happen, and the two now are the best buddies. KSI also accompanied Paul during his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see him also appear during SummerSlam. KSI could potentially enter the match to cause a distraction for Ricochet, which could then lead to Paul sneaking a win.

#2. Ricochet wins clean

For someone who has been in wrestling for over 20 years, Ricochet's experience outnumbers Paul's.

Throughout his career, the 34-year-old has been part of several good matches and has created many iconic moments with his high-flying moves.

This experience and skillset could guide Ricochet to a clean and dominant win over Logan Paul. If WWE aspires to push Ricochet and book him in important feuds after Paul, this would be a great way to go.

#1. Controversial win for Logan Paul

While the 28-year-old has experienced much success in his life, controversies have followed him. Hence, it won't be shocking to see him register an unclean win over Ricochet at SummerSlam.

There could be a moment during the match where Paul hits Ricochet with a weapon while the referee isn't looking. Pinning Ricochet by holding the ropes could be another controversial way to end the match.

If the match concludes with such a finish, fans can expect to see the feud between the two go on a little longer.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here