Former champion to return after 8 years and set up her own WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

Stables are extremely common in pro wrestling and especially in WWE. Factions such as Damage CTRL, The Bloodline, Judgment Day, Imperium, Alpha Academy, and Meta-Four dominate the various programs the promotion offers.

There's a chance that a new all-female stable could form in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This group would feature friends-turned-rivals Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, two of the brightest stars of NXT. The pair would be united with a WWE legend.

That legend is AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion hasn't competed for the company in over eight years, with her last match dating back to the March 30, 2015 edition of RAW. Despite the long absence, a potential return is more possible. If she makes a comeback, it could be part of this stable.

Roxanne and Cora have been open about AJ being a major influence on them. The pair would mend any fences that need to be corrected if the opportunity came to work with such a skilled legend.

Beyond that, they have already been seen hanging out with CM Punk, who recently made a comeback of his own. Punk has referred to them as AJ's "kids," pointing to a positive relationship between all parties. The three could make a splash on WWE RAW as a group.

AJ Lee's husband had an incredible segment on WWE RAW

For those unaware, CM Punk is AJ Lee's husband. That means that The Voice Of The Voiceless returning to WWE after years of animosity could also open the door for the former champion's return. That is assuming nothing goes south for the former world champion before her return is possible.

Punk is already dealing with a lot of animosity from stars of World Wrestling Entertainment. Monday Night RAW saw tense confrontations between CM Punk and The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at various points backstage.

The biggest point of contention was an incredible segment featuring The Best In The World and the World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins interrupted Punk celebrating signing with RAW and cut a scathing promo on the popular wrestler.

Rollins made it clear in no uncertain terms that he hates The Straight Edge Superstar. He also predicts that Punk will burn out and fail. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there is clear discontent among some roster members thanks to CM Punk's return to WWE.

