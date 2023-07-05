Former champion to return after 956 days for Roman Reigns' trial on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Following their huge win in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023, The Usos have declared that they will be putting Roman Reigns on trial during the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this could lead to Rikishi returning to the Stamford-based promotion on Friday night.

The former Intercontinental Champion last appeared on WWE TV during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. Rikishi has been teasing his potential WWE return for quite a while now.

While nothing has come of it yet, that may change this week on SmackDown. After nearly three years, the 57-year-old star could return to attend Roman Reigns' trial. The Usos could introduce their father, Rikishi, as one of the jury members of the "Tribal Court."

It wouldn't be surprising if several other members of the Anoa'i family return for the same purpose. While it will be interesting to see how things unfold during the segment, fans can expect the trial of Reigns to be a riveting and entertaining affair.

Jey Uso will likely challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023

As mentioned earlier, The Usos reigned supreme over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. The blockbuster match saw Jey Uso end The Tribal Chief's pinless streak of nearly 1300 days.

Given how things unfolded at the premium live event, Main Event Jey Uso has become the top contender to challenge Roman Reigns next. Recent reports have suggested that Jey could clash with The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

If the rumored clash does come to fruition, then the odds of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion dethroning Reigns at the event can't be ruled out. Jey Uso has proved he has what it takes to take down The Head of the Table. Hence, it won't be surprising if he replaces Reigns as the new Tribal Chief in The Bloodline.

While several fans think Jey can do the unthinkable and beat Reigns, former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry doesn't believe in that idea. Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the veteran explained his viewpoint:

"No [on whether he is buying Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because (...) I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes], did? Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it."

Do you think Jey Uso can defeat The Tribal Chief to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes