Former champion to return and cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

Following Jey Uso's challenge to Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown, a potential match between The Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey looks highly likely for SummerSlam 2023. However, things may not end well for Reigns at the PLE, as he could lose his potential match against Jey due to interference from Jimmy Uso.

Murfs @MurfsYT13 Jey Vs Roman at SummerSlam for sure. It has to happen.

As you may know, Reigns and Solo Sikoa attacked The Usos during The Tribal Court segment last week on SmackDown. The heel duo tied Jey to the ring ropes and forced him to watch as they handed a brutal beatdown to his brother Jimmy.

Following the attack, it was revealed on the recent episode of the blue brand that Jimmy has suffered a major injury due to the attack and will be out for the "foreseeable future." While there is a cloud over the deets of his return, WWE could throw a major curveball at fans by having Jimmy return at SummerSlam.

The 37-year-old star could make a comeback at the PLE to help his brother triumph over Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jimmy could exact revenge on The Head of the Table by costing him his title.

WWE veteran feels Roman Reigns winning an Emmy for his acting would be an insult to pro wrestling

Roman Reigns has been doing the best work of his career as The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. The former Big Dog's character work has earned him huge praise from fans and critics alike, with WWE commentator Michale Cole stating that Reigns' performance should get him an Emmy.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “A story like The Bloodline, which for three years, and I said this on a number of occasions, should be nominated for an Emmy Award.



Roman Reigns should be your best actor.”



- Michael Cole

(via Pat McAfee Show)

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the topic of The Tribal Chief winning an Emmy for his acting. Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

"It's an insult to what the wrestling business is supposed to be to award anyone publicly for their great acting. But at this point, since the WWE ain't really the wrestling business anymore and the only interesting thing about it is Roman Reigns' acting - can we come up with at least a category like 'Best Acting in a Sports Presentation,' I don't know."

On another note, there's no denying the fact that each of the superstars involved in The Bloodline saga has played their part to perfection. This has further elevated the storyline to new levels. It will be interesting to see how WWE concludes the program in the coming days.

