Former champion to return as the new Bloodline member and help Roman Reigns retain his title against 20-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns could bring in a former champion as the new Bloodline member to help him retain his championship at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

The star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As fans may know, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will collide in a triple threat match this Friday on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution to determine the next challenger for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, it's been rumored that The Apex Predator could be The Tribal Chief's next assignment at Royal Rumble 2024.

If that is true, the 20-time champion could prove to be a tough nut to crack for The Head of the Table. Hence, Roman Reigns could potentially have Rikishi return at the event to ensure his victory against Orton.

While the WWE Hall of Famer has teased his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on several occasions in the past, nothing has come of it yet. However, things could change on January 27 as the former Big Dog could introduce The Usos and Solo Sikoa's father as the newest member of his faction.

Rikishi could return and distract Orton, helping Reigns retain his gold at Royal Rumble.

What does Rikishi think about Roman Reigns?

WWE legend Rikishi shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns in an earlier interview.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, the veteran praised The Tribal Chief for his phenomenal work before revealing that he is proud of Reigns and the entire Bloodline.

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Reigns is doing one hell of a job. To be able to carry the ball for the company for numerous years, it's not easy to be the guy. There's so much responsibility behind the curtains. He's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength, continues to take care of himself, and get some rest." [From 03:02 to 03:42]

